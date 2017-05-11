Former Jackson County Jail employee charged with sexual misconduct

37-year-old Kentaro Misuda of Murphysboro is accused of engaging in sexual penetration with a person who was in custody of the Jackson County Jail.More
Police say the woman drove a get away vehicle for the shooter. The shooter is still at large.More
A grand jury will hear two of the three original charges against Zachary Sims.More
A McCracken County deputy jailer faces charges after he was accused of sexual harassment by a female colleague, the McCracken County Sheriff's Department says.More
Cory Hutcheson is no longer the sheriff in Mississippi County, Missouri. The state's attorney general asked a court on Tuesday to remove Hutcheson from office. In April, Hutcheson was charged with several fraud and assault charges.More
