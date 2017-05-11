Former Jackson County Jail employee charged with sexual misconduct

A former Jackson County Jail employee has been charged with sexual misconduct.



37-year-old Kentaro Misuda of Murphysboro is accused of engaging in sexual penetration with a person who was in custody of the Jackson County Jail.



Misuda was an employee of the jail at the time. The alleged act happened on April 6 or 7.



On Wednesday, Misuda was charged with custodial sexual misconduct. Misuda was also arrested on Wednesday. He posted a $30,000 bond.



The case is being investigated by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police.