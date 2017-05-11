Obion County woman accused of following U.S. Congressman and attacking his car

A Obion County, Tennessee woman was arrested after she allegedly followed a United States Congressman, and began attacking his car.



On Monday, May 8, Congressman David Kustoff and his aide Marianne Dunavant left a town hall meeting that was held at the University of Tennessee at Martin.



The two were traveling on Highway 45 South and allegedly being followed by 35-year-old Wendi Wright of Obion County.



Kustoff and Dunavant told the Weakley County Sheriff's Department that they were in fear of being forced off the road by Wright and pulled into the driveway of a person they were familiar with.



Wright then allegedly exited her car and began screaming and hitting the windows of their car. At one point she allegedly reached inside their car.



She then stood in front of their car to keep them blocked in.



Kustoff and Dunavant called 911 but by the time deputies arrived Wright had left.



Wright was identified after she posted details of the encounter on Facebook.



She was arrested and released after posting a $1,000 bond.



Wright has been charged with felony reckless endangerment.



She will be arraigned on May 15.