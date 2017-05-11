St. Jude Dream Home 2017

You can now reserve tickets for the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home.



This year's Dream Home is being built in Cimarron Cove in Paducah, Kentucky.



Once finished, the 2,700 square feet house will have four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, an officer, sunroom, and two car garage.



Tickets for the Dream Home are $100 each and can be reserved at:

- Regions Bank locations

- Lowell King Insurance Service, LLC in Bardwell

- By phone at 1-800-382-8604

- Online at dreamhome.org



Only 7,500 tickets will be sold.



Along with the Dream Home, other prizes are up for grab.



TICKETS ON SALE PRIZE: Reserve your ticket by May 12 to be eligible to win a $2,500 gift card, courtesy of Sara Gipson, REALTOR, Sirk & Company.

EARLY BIRD PRIZE: Reserve your ticket by June 9 to be eligible to win a 10x12 utility building valued at $7,000 courtesy of Graceland Portable Buildings®.

BONUS PRIZE: Reserve your ticket by July 28 to be eligible to win a Linear electric fireplace & natural gas fire pit, courtesy of Hearth & Home of KY, Inc..



SECONDARY PRIZES:

- Brizo® Artesso® Articulating Kitchen Faucet with SmartTouch® Technology in Stainless Steel finish

- $1,000 gift VISA gift card, courtesy of M. Dean Owen, CPA

- $1,000 gift VISA gift card, courtesy of Lowell King Insurance Service, LLC

- $1,000 gift VISA gift card, courtesy of SIGNET FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

- $1,000 gift VISA gift card, courtesy of Stanley Steemer

- 2017 Cub Cadet® XT2 42” lawn tractor, courtesy of Crossroads Lawn and Garden



Open houses will be held:

- August 26 - September 3

- Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

- Sundays: Noon - 5:00 p.m.



OPEN HOUSE PRIZE:

- Those who attend one of the open houses will be able to register to win a $10,000 shopping spree courtesy of Higdon Furniture.



Winners will be drawn during a live special on WPSD Local 6 on September 10 at Noon.



The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is a community service project sponsored by WPSD Local 6, JEDA HOMES, Froggy 103.7, Higdon Furniture, Delta Dental of Kentucky, and our national sponsors, Brizo, Shaw Floors and Trane to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.