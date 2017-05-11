Kentucky State Police announce new hiring guidelines for state troopers

Kentucky State Police have new hiring guidelines for state troopers.



On Thursday, KSP announced that anyone who has a high school diploma or GED and three years of work experience now qualifies to apply for employment as a trooper.



Before the new guidelines, applicants were required to have 60 hours of college credit, two years of active duty military experience, or two years of certified police officer experience.



The old qualifications will still be applied by generating bonus points for applicants.



“By taking applicants with a high school diploma or GED, we should greatly increase number of applicants we have to choose from,” said Sgt. Brad Arterburn, commander of the KSP Recruitment Branch.



KSP is now accepting applications for Cadet Class 96, which is scheduled to begin in early 2018. All application materials must be completed and returned to the Kentucky State Police Recruitment Branch by Friday, June 23.



For more information on applying, click here. You can also call the recruitment office at 1-866-360-3165