Kentucky Lake, Lake Barkley storing water from river flooding

Campgrounds around Kentucky Lake are under water as water levels rose to 4 feet above the summer pool.

Kentucky Dam is spilling about 62,000 cubic feet of water per second, but that's not enough to lower Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley just yet.

More water is flowing in from the rivers than what the Tennessee Valley Authority can dump out. The lake's water level is at 363 feet, which is four feet above the summer pool.

High water has submerged several campgrounds around the lake. On Big Bear Resort, the rising water has kicked some people out of their camping spots.

Big Bear Resort Marina Manager Val Warner said the water has been slowly moving in.

"Over the last two weeks, the lake has come up about 6 to 12 inches a night," he said.

Big Bear campground is a third under water. Moors Resort has several parts under water, too.

Travis Brickey with the TVA said the lakes are still storing water to help with the flooding downstream on the rivers. He said the water is at the highest they expect it to get unless more rain comes.

The water level should start going down on May 13. Campgrounds should be dry well before Memorial Day weekend.