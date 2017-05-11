McCracken County deputy jailer accused of sexual abuse fired, bonds out of jail

In Missouri, the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated after the victim of a deadly shooting was found in Cape Girardeau.More
We are learning more Thursday about the accusations against a McCracken County deputy jailer who was arrested Wednesday night on sexual abuse and harassment charges. He is accused of sexually assaulting a female deputy jailer.More
Congressman David Kustoff had just got done holding a town hall meeting at the University of Tennessee at Martin.More
37-year-old Kentaro Misuda of Murphysboro is accused of engaging in sexual penetration with a person who was in custody of the Jackson County Jail.More
Police say the woman drove a get away vehicle for the shooter. The shooter is still at large.More
