McCracken County deputy jailer accused of sexual abuse fired, bonds out of jail

We are learning more Thursday about the accusations against a McCracken County deputy jailer who was arrested Wednesday night on sexual abuse and harassment charges. He is accused of sexually assaulting a female deputy jailer.

Local 6 learned Thursday that McCracken County Deputy Jailer Chad Campbell has been fired. He was arrested around 10:18 p.m. Wednesday, accused of repeatedly inappropriately touching another deputy jailer, who repeatedly told him no. He is charged with two counts of third degree sexual abuse and one count of harassment with physical contact.

The complaint against Campbell says he touched the woman inappropriately multiple times under her clothes against her will in the incident that led her to report him. The complaint says Campbell sexually assaulted her, and she told him multiple times to stop as it was happening.

The woman reported that Campbell harassed her many times over several months. She said she made it clear that those incidents were unwanted, but she had been afraid to report them because Campbell was her supervisor.

Campbell was jailed in the McCracken County Regional Jail first Wednesday night, then moved to an out-of-county jail. He has since bonded out. He was also fired Wednesday night.