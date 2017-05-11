Police: shooting death under investigation in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

In Missouri, the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated after the victim of a deadly shooting was found in Cape Girardeau.

Police say they received a report around 12:22 p.m. on Thursday, that there was a shooting victim near 41 North Henderson Avenue.

The victim, a 41-year-old citizen of Cape Girardeau, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet released any other information about the victim.