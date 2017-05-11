Pinto shows newcomers the Miners way

In their 10 years as an organization, the Southern Illinois Miners are the winningest baseball team in all of independent baseball.

Much of it has to do with talent, but also the culture that Miners manager Mike Pinto has created.

On the eve of Opening Day, Pinto spent the morning showing his newly built roster the Miners way.

"There is a standard, a high standard,” Pinto said. "We talk to players about how they respect the game, how they respect our fans. I look at the last 10 years, we've put really good people into the community afterwards."

And to help the Miners also brought in an officer to educate newcomers about the Southern Illinois area.

"I look back over 10 years and we've not had any problems. I knock wood,” Pinto said smiling. “You don't read about our players in the newspaper … I think it's important for us to set the tone with our players that they have a responsibility to act like professionals in our community.”

"We do have the highest standard here so hopefully the new guys kind of got a sense of that to get ready for tomorrow," Miners infielder Craig Massey said.

The Miners will begin their 2017 season tomorrow night at Rent One Park with the visiting Evansville Otters. First pitch is for 7:05.

