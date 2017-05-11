Honoring local nurses for International Nurses Day

They comfort you. They assist doctors. They save lives. You have most likely relied on a nurse at some point. Friday is International Nurses Day. It is also the last day of National Nurses Week a time to appreciate nurses for all that they do.

We're honoring the local men and women who work in the nursing field. We asked why they do what they do. We wanted to know what keeps them motivated to give patients the care they need. You can be a part of this conversation on our Facebook fan page.



Teresa Morgan has worked with Baptist Health for 22 years and is the family nurse practitioner at Baptist Health Clinic at McCracken County High School. She says her mother motivated her to be a nurse. She said, "once I became a nurse, there were nurses I worked with and trained under that inspired me to be a better nurse. I like that I'm able to interact with all types of people and talk to them. And it gives you the satisfaction that you are helping people and helping them to be well."



Scytha Freeman became a nurse about a year ago. She says she worked in the restaurant business for a long time only to later see she was working on her bedside manner. She told us, "I enjoy being a nurse because it's tough. It's a nitty, gritty job but you do so much good with it. You have the opportunity to put the word love into action every day."



Meagan Guyette has been a nurse for six years and genuinely loves taking care of people. She works on a surgical floor at Lourdes Hospital and says everybody's experience is different according to how they perceive what's going on with them. She adds, "but it's still the golden rule. You take care of people the way you would want someone to take care of you and your family. And whatever you do with the patient at the time, it's all about them and what's best for them and how you can love them at that moment."

Neil Bundren became a nurse six years ago and says he wishes he would of done it sooner. He tells us he worked in business about 20 years before deciding it was time for a change. He says he likes being a nurse, "because at the end of the day I like to feel like I have a positive impact on someone and this is one of those fields where you get to talk to people and you get to make a difference in what's going on in their life at that moment."

While Friday is the last day of National Nurses Week, you can thank a nurse any day. You can learn more about the founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale, by clicking here.