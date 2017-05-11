River ripping through Len Small Levee for 2nd time within 2 years

River levels are going down, but flooding is still a problem for some communities across the Local 6 viewing area.

The Len Small Levee in Alexander County, Illinois, is still breached after more than a year. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers won't fix it, because it says the economic impact isn't big enough.

Now, Sherry Pecord says the swift current from the Mississippi River is making the situation even worse, causing more damage to the levee.

"You see how it's coming around those rocks, and it's going right there and swirling around, and it's just chewing that out," says Pecord.

Pecord noticed the erosion a few days ago.

"If it continues to chew through that levee and make yet another hole, then that's just going to be another feed for the current to come though and right now, it's coming through and heading straight for my father-in-law's house," says Pecord.

Pecord says her father-in-law refuses to leave. His family has owned the land for generations and it's their livelihood. But right now, all his farmland is under water.

"It just makes me sick," says Pecord. "I hate it that my father-in-law has to go through this. He's down here by himself, boating in and out. At his age, he shouldn't have to be doing that."

Pecord says if the Corps had fixed the levee, the flooding wouldn't be so bad now.

"We wouldn't be boating in. We'd be driving," says Pecord. "He'd be planting. My restaurant would be open, but with that hole, the water just rolls right on in."

Pecord says she knows there are risks living near a river. However, she says when people moved into the area, there was a levee.

"We're not asking for anything more, anything new or anything better," says Pecord. "Just put back what we originally had."

Once the water goes down far enough, Alexander County Board Chairman Chalen Tatum says they plan to fill in the erosion with dirt. But, if they don't get there in time, he says it could double the size of the levee breach. Tatum says he has reached out to state lawmakers hoping they can help with the problem.

Pecord says because the Corps isn't doing anything to fix the levee, local farmers will be using their own resources to do it themselves. If the breach gets bigger, Tatum says they won't have enough resources to fix it on their own.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says they know about the erosion, but it's not a concern right now.