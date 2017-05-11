Cellmate testifies against doctor charged with trying to have Mike Henshaw kidnapped

"Should I be excited or scared?” Brian Burns asked his cellmate Mark Stricklin last August. The conversation was presented in court Thursday in Saline County, Illinois, through an audio recording.

The pair, in the recording from their jail cell, were discussing plans to have Saline County State's Attorney Mike Henshaw kidnapped.

During his testimony, Stricklin admitted to wearing a wire in his and Burns' cell multiple times over the summer. That started after Burns reportedly told Stricklin he wanted to see Henshaw and his family hurt.

Stricklin testified that Burns was hoping to have Henshaw kidnapped or "taken for a ride" in an effort to have murder charges against him dropped. Burns still awaits trial on those charges in the death of his estranged wife, Carla Burns. He's also accused of trying to burn her body to hide her murder. A trail date has not been set in that case.

In court Thursday, Stricklin testified that Burns wanted to scare Henshaw into dropping those charges.

Henshaw, who passed away in March, was replaced by Jayson Clark as the state’s attorney in Saline County. Because Burns is accused of targeting Henshaw and the state's attorney's office, Special Prosecutor Matt Gotten was brought in from Springfield to try the case.

Burns' attorney, Bryan Drew, said Stricklin’s testimony is misleading. In a cross examination, Drew said Stricklin was coaching and grooming Burns to say incriminating things to get Stricklin's own case dropped or his sentence reduced. Stricklin is currently waiting to be tried on charges of predatory sexual abuse of children.

Stricklin was the only person who gave testimony on Thursday, but more is expected starting at 9 a.m. on Friday. The other witnesses the special prosecutor intends to call are Detective Mike Jones and Detective David Blazier with the Saline County Sheriff’s Department and Jason Murbarger with the Illinois State Police.

In this case, Burns is charged with solicitation, conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping, and attempted aggravated kidnapping. He is accused of offering to pay an undercover detective in September to have Henshaw kidnapped.