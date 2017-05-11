SIU loan for Carbondale campus will go toward operational costs

The ongoing budget problems in Illinois are taking a toll on Southern Illinois University at Carbondale.

"In the history of SIU, (this is) one of the most, if not the most, fiscally, financially distressing periods in the history of the university," said SIU President Randy Dunn.

SIUC students are standing behind their university's decision to borrow money.

"Whatever they have to do to make sure we all get our degrees, I'm OK with it," said SIU student Cece Hines.

After going through its reserve funds, the campus was left with one option.

"The only viable option at this juncture is to access reserves from the Edwardsville campus that are available for use," said Dunn.

The money that was borrowed will be used for the campus' operational costs.

"It's making salary payments. It's ensuring that we are able to do essential repairs," said Dunn.

The access to the loan funds from Edwardsville was provided immediately after the borrowing plan was approved Wednesday by the SIU Board of Trustees.

There was no interest attached to the loan. One of the requirements was that the first payback on borrowed reserves will be to SIUE when the state of Illinois passes a budget.