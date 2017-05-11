McKamey wraps up historic career, but has unfinished business

McCracken County senior Michelle McKamey won her 7th straight first region tennis championship on Wednesday afternoon. That nearly caps off a historic high school career that already includes winning the 2014 KHSAA girl's state singles championship.

"I was four years old when I first picked up a tennis racked," McKamey said. "I was watching Venus and Serena Williams play at Wimbledon and went and bought a pink Venus and Serena racket and played for the first time that day."

What McKamey didn't know back then, was that she would finish her high school career as the winningest tennis player in first region history.

"It is so hard to win any championship," McCracken County tennis coach Larry Heflin said. "To win seven is truly special."

"I feel like I have to do well because I have performed well in the past." said McKamey. "I have really high expectations for myself."

Which has made the pressure to repeat year after year that much more difficult.

"Everyone wants to beat you," she said. " Because everyone wants the title for themselves, so you have to be on your game at all times."

"She has a target on her back," Heflin said. "Fortunately she has a desire to get better and better."

If you take all of the wins that she has had over her career and the seven region titles, McKamey says she would gladly give some of those up to win one more state championship.

"Even though I broke the record, you can have that record," she said laughing. "I would rather have another state title."

Oddly enough, losses in the past two state tournaments have motivated her more than anything.

"Anytime I work out, it is those two matches that are on my mind constantly," said McKamey. "I push myself harder when I think about that."

Regardless if she wins or losses, McKamey has left an impact on the game, where future generations will be motivated to pick up their own rackets and chase her records.

McKamey will begin her run at a second state title on May 18th in Lexington, KY.

