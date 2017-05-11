No charges for white officer who shot, killed black man

The Nashville district attorney general says that a white officer won't faces charges for shooting and killing an armed black man after a traffic stop in February.



At a news conference Thursday, District Attorney General Glenn Funk said Officer Josh Lippert had a sufficient claim of self-defense when he shot and killed Jocques Scott Clemmons following a traffic stop.



Funk said that while Clemmons never aimed his gun at the officer or struck him, the 31-year-old stopped and armed himself in the middle of an altercation with the officer by picking up a handgun that he had dropped that had fallen to the ground. He also said that Clemmons repeatedly refused commands from the officer.



The public outcry after the shooting resulted in major changes in policing in Nashville.

