Traffic safety checkpoints list released by Graves County Sheriff's Office

The Graves County Sheriff's Office has released its list of traffic safety checkpoints locations.



Checkpoints are used by deputies to detect intoxicated drivers, find people driving without a license or insurance, and to help prevent crashes.



The list below is some of the locations the sheriff's office may use throughout the year. Checkpoints are used most frequently during the holidays or busy travel times.



The sheriff's office may also use other locations that are not listed to combat traffic safety issues that arise in other areas.



The list was released by the sheriff's office to keep it in compliance with state and federal court case decisions.



Traffic Safety Checkpoint Locations in Graves County:

KY 1820 and Owen Chapel Road

KY 1820 and KY 339 North

KY 1820 and KY 1241

KY 1820 and Calus Hollow Road

KY 339 North and Shaw Road

KY 339 North and KY 849 West (Lowes Four Way Stop)

KY 339 and KY 440

KY 408 West and KY 945

KY 408 and KY 1241

US 45 North and KY 1241 (Folsomdale)

KY 1241 and KY 2192 (Shaw Road)

KY 408 East and Hopewell Road

US 45 North at KY 408

US 45 North and KY 849

KY 339 and KY 80 West

US 45 South at KY 339 West

US 45 at KY 58 West

US 45 South at KY 1748

KY 1748 East and KY 339 West

KY 303 and KY 339

KY 303 and KY 94

KY 303 and KY 2422/KY 83

US 45 North and KY 1276

US 45 South and KY 2422

US 45 South and KY 94

KY 94 West and KY 129 (Both Intersections)

KY 94 West and Knob Creek Road

KY 94 and KY 303

KY 94 East and KY 1382

KY 94 East and KY 381

KY 94 East and KY 97

KY 97 in Bell City

KY 97 at KY 1270

KY 97 and KY 381 (Sedalia Four Way)

KY 339 South and KY 1748 West (Dublin)

KY 58 West at Hickman County Line

KY 58 West at KY 339

KY 129 and Wingo Road

KY 129 and State Line Road (Dukedom Four Way)

KY 129 and Kingston Road

KY 564 and KY 339

KY 564 and KY 121

KY 58 East and KY 301

KY 131 and KY 58 East

KY 131 and KY 348

KY 131 and Dooms Chapel Road

KY 58 East at Hopewell Road

Old Dublin Road and Macedonia Church Road

KY 945 and Hickory Road

KY 121 South and Durbin Street in Farmington

KY 303 and KY 1890

KY 121 North at KY 1276

KY 121 North and KY 339 North

Central Road and West Slaughter Road

Old Dukedom Road and West Slaughter Road

KY 80 West at Carlisle County Line

KY 80 East at Calloway County Line