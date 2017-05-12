Kelly Clarkson to be coach on upcoming season of "The Voice"

Kelly Clarkson, the very first winner of American Idol, is joining NBC's The Voice to help up-and-coming artist break into the industry.



Clarkson will be taking part in the 14th season of the show which is scheduled to air in the spring of 2018.



She will be joining fellow coaches Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and a fourth coach to be named at a later date.



“I’m so excited to join The Voice at NBC,” said Clarkson. “We’ve gone back and forth about a role as a coach for years, but the timing hasn’t been right until now. Watch out Shelton, I’m comin’ to win"



