Woman charged with burglarizing La Center gas station

A woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing money from a La Center gas station.



The La Center Police Department says the La Oasis was burglarized.



Video surveillance shows a woman walking into the office and taking about $300 in cash out of the box on the desk. Video also shows that the woman tried to disconnect the video cameras in the store.



Police arrested Mercedes Ferguson and charged her with burglary 3rd degree and tampering with physical evidence. She was taken to the Ballard County Detention Center.