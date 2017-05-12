Fountain Avenue Street Fair to be held this Saturday

Parts of the Fountain Avenue neighborhood will be closed to traffic this Saturday for a street fair.



The 15th annual Fountain Avenue Neighborhood Street Fair will be held this Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Lang Park, also known as Circle Park, located at 350 Fountain Avenue.



There will be free events such as crafts, face painting, a petting zoo, pony rides, music, games, and prizes. Free food will also be available while supplies last.



For the fair, Monroe Street will be closed between 16th Street and Fountain Avenue. The northbound lane of Fountain Avenue will also be closed from Monroe to Madison. Both roads will be closed from 7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.



The event is sponsored by Fountain Avenue United Methodist Church with support from the City of Paducah, Midtown Alliance of Neighbors, and others.