On this week's Forever Home Friday we have three more kittens looking for their forever homes.



Erol, Gretta, and Gene are eight weeks old. All three are spayed and neutered.



They are also up to date on their shots, flea, and tick prevention.



The three kittens are at the McCracken County Humane Society and their adoption fee is $85.



If you want to adopt them, you can call the humane society at (270) 443-5923.