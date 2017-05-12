Hopkinsville police investigating overnight murder

The Hopkinsville Police Department is investigating the death of a Hopkinsville man.



Officers say around 11:00 p.m. Thursday, 25-year-old Kristofer Armstrong was shot in his upper torso while on the front porch of a home at 2734 Kenwood Drive.



Armstrong was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.



Police say the suspect in the shooting is unknown at this time.



An investigation is ongoing.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Hopkinsville Police Department at (270) 890-1300 or the Hopkinsville-Christian County crime stoppers at (270) 887-TIPS (8477)