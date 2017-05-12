Six things to know - 5/12/17

Here are six things to know for today.



Cape Girardeau need your help investigating a deadly shooting. It happened around Noon on Thursday. Police found the shooting victim on North Henderson Avenue. The 41-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. If you have any information, call police.



Tad Cummins, the former teacher charged with kidnapping his student will be back in court today. He was arrested last month in California after a nationwide search for him and the 15-year-old. Cummins faces federal and state charges. If convicted, he could face 10 years to life in prison.



President Donald Trump is contradicting previous White House explanations for the firing of James Comey as FBI director. Trump says in an interview with NBC News that he had planned to fire Comey all along. Initially the White House cited a Justice Department memo criticizing Comey's handling of last year's investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails as the impetus for Trump's decision.



The White House says President Donald Trump has signed an executive order creating a commission to look at the public's confidence in the integrity of the voting system. The commission will look at allegations of improper voting and fraudulent voter registration in states and across the nation.



Kentucky State Police say they have changed the qualifications to become a trooper. The new qualifications to become a trooper are a high school diploma and three years of work experience. Previously, candidates had to have 60 hours of college credit, two years of military service or two years in law enforcement.



A street fair will be held this Saturday in the Fountain Avenue neighborhood of Paducah. The 15th annual Fountain Avenue Neighborhood Street Fair will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Lang Park, also known as Circle Park, located at 350 Fountain Avenue.