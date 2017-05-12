Parenting 101 - Sharing A Family Bed

Opening up your bed to your kids is a risky move. Family therapist and mother of three Jennifer Villarreal says sharing a bed could work for some but not others.

Zeke and Zayden were born just minutes apart. They do everything together.

"We decided to put them in a room together. They rely on each other, they see that they are safe and I think it helps them feel better," Villarreal says. "Every family has to decide what's right for them. There's not a one size fits all when it comes to this."



"A lot of people find a lot of pros when it comes to co-sleeping with kids. Some say it helps with bonding and attachment. With nursing moms it's easier to be be able to foster a nursing relationship. With kids with nightmares, it can be helpful to comfort them quicker," Villarreal adds.



There are some disadvantages. Villarreal says it could lead to poor sleep for everyone. But it should be a family decision - whatever you choose.

"We sleep with our daughter Elizabeth in a bassinet next to the bed. Once she starts fussing, I can bring her into bed and feed her. That way no one is getting up and going down the hall. She's closer to me and getting the rest," she says.



PROS & CONS

You will hear a lot of opinions about sharing the family bed, but like with other pieces of parenting advice, it's ultimately up to you.

PRO: It's more convenient for moms who are breastfeeding. Your baby will be right there but it also helps get your sleep cycle in sync.

CON: You could put your baby at a higher risk of suffocating. It also increases the risk of SIDS - or Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. This is especially when parents drink too much, smoke or don't make sure their bed is safe.

PRO: It can help babies go to sleep easier. It also helps them fall back asleep in the middle of the night.

CON: Some parents will sleep worse. Infants toss and turn a lot in their sleep and that can make it tough on you with all the extra noise.

PRO: It's more bonding time for you and your child.

CON: Your baby's sleep habits could be hurt down the road. That's because of your naturally super-attentive tendencies like picking them up every time they cry.



