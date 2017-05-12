Squirrel hunting season to begin in Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area

Squirrel hunting season is about to start at the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in Tennessee.



Spring squirrel hunting season will be open May 13-June 11, in Tennessee and May 20-June 16, in Kentucky.



Hunters wanted to take part will need a valid Kentucky or Tennessee state hunting license for the state in which they are hunting.



Hunters age 16 and older must also have a Land Between the Lakes Hunter Use Permit. You can get one online by clicking here.



The Tennessee daily bag limit is 10 with a possession limit of 20, and in Kentucky, the limits are 6 and 12, respectively.



Hunters must abide by all applicable regulations and stay within legal hunting areas.