John Deere tractor stolen in Pope County, IL

The Pope County Sheriff's Department is looking for a John Deere tractor that was stolen.



A contractual worker who mows the right of way for a rural electric company says a John Deere tractor with a loader and Brown's cutter mower was stolen.



The tractor was last seen on Wednesday, May 10, around 6:00 p.m. parked just off of Highway 146 near the Pope/Hardin County line.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Pope County Sheriff's Department at (618) 683-4321.