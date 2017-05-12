Harrisburg doctor found guilty of trying to have state's attorney kidnapped

Brian Burns, the Harrisburg doctor charged with trying to pay an undercover officer to kidnap Saline County State's Attorney Michael Henshaw, was found guilty on three charges Friday.



Brian Burns was in jail on charges that he murdered his wife when he allegedly tried to have Henshaw kidnapped.



He was found guilty of solicitation, conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping, and attempted aggravated kidnapping.



Sentencing has been set for July 25.



Burns is also awaiting trial for the death of his estranged wife, Carla Burns. He is accused of trying to burn her body to hide her murder. A trial date has not yet been set in that case.