Temporary closure in place for U.S. 68 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton

The U.S. 68/Kentucky 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton in Trigg County will be closed to all traffic between around 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Friday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.

The bridge has been restricted to one lane for deck repair work, but will be temporarily closed to all traffic for about an hour Friday so a steel plate can be placed over a repair to the bridge.

The bridge is at U.S. 68 mile point 8.596 in Trigg County. It is the eastern entrance to Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.