Temporary closure in place for U.S. 68 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton

The U.S. 68/Kentucky 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton in Trigg County will be closed to all traffic between around 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Friday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.More
The Chester Bridge over the Mississippi River in Illinois is back open to traffic.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says I-24 will be down to one lane between exit 25 and exit 27.More
Drivers could see crews working along some Interstates, parkways, and US highways by late Monday morning.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews will be out at KY 1438 near mile point 3 to do erosion mitigation work around the Middle Fork Massac Creek Culvert.More
