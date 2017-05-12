Titans sign sixth-round pick, 3 seventh-round selections

The Tennessee Titans have signed sixth-round draft pick Corey Levin of Chattanooga and three seventh-round selections to contracts.



The team announced Friday it has signed Levin and outside linebacker Josh Carraway, offensive tackle Brad Seaton and running back Khalfani Muhammad.



Levin is projected to play either center or guard for the Titans. He started 51 games at Chattanooga while playing both guard and tackle.



Carraway posted 17 sacks over his final two seasons at TCU. Seaton played 33 games for Villanova at left tackle.



Muhammad gained 4,575 career all-purpose yards at California. He rushed for 2,073 yards, had 571 yards receiving and also gained 1,931 yards via kickoff returns.



The Titans have five other draft picks still unsigned.



