Kentucky man indicted in shooting of naturopathic caregiver

A grand jury in Kentucky has indicted a man accused of shooting his late wife's naturopathic caregiver.



The Bowling Green Daily News reports 35-year-old Omer Ahmetovic was indicted Wednesday on a murder charge by a Warren County grand jury.



Ahmetovic is accused in the fatal shooting of 59-year-old Juan Sanchez Gonzalez on March 2 or 3. Gonzalez was killed at his naturopathic health business and at the time was involved in a lawsuit filed by Ahmetovic and his wife Fikreta Ibrisevic.



The lawsuit says Ibrisevic was diagnosed with a soft-tissue cancer and developed additional tumors after Gonzalez's treatment.



Bowling Green police arrested Ahmetovic on March 8 and he has since been held in a county jail on a $1 million bond.

