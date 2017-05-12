CCA's Carter volunteers time in El Salvador

High school student-athletes have many responsibilities they need to juggle on and off the field of play. One local student-athlete isn't afraid to add more to her schedule.

Eliza-Kate Carter is a senior at Community Christian Academy. She played on the varsity volleyball team for five years, but she has also gotten involved with Starfish Orphan Ministry in Paducah – a group that helps people here and abroad. Starfish has taken Carter to El Salvador on several missions and it has in many ways changed her life.

Carter says her volleyball career taught her one valuable lesson.

"I’m very vocal, so showing everyone grace," Carter said. "Everybody messes up."

"She is deeply compassionate towards others, passionate about everything she does, whether it’s hitting a volleyball or academics or going to the mission field," Community Christian Academy guidance counselor Amy Carrico said.

That passion on the mission field has led Carter to make three trips to El Salvador to help build houses for the less fortunate.

"I expected everybody to be sad and solemn and for it to be a depressing week, but it was the total opposite," Carter said. "Everybody there was happy. They had joy even though they had nothing. You feel loved by everyone there and you always feel like there something for you to do. I felt very needed and loved."

"When she comes back, you can always tell she’s been there because she’s much more grateful than the typical teenager would be," Carrico said.

From her three trips to El Salvador, Carter returned having learned one valuable lesson.

"Just like volleyball, showing grace," Carter said. "It kind of tied into me the fact that everyone’s life is different. Not everyone looks the same. Showing grace in every aspect and then also being joyful in the mundane of life. Everything isn’t always about happy skies. Just having joy through the good times and bad times, because I see those kids down there and they’re always under something awful."

Carter says her week-long trips never seem like enough, and she hopes to one day soon return to El Salvador on a trip where she can stay for several weeks at a time.