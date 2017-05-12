Former commonwealth attorney arrested on drug charges

A former commonwealth attorney in west Kentucky faces drug charges after he was arrested in Paducah Friday morning, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.

Attorney Michael Ward was arrested around 10:45 a.m. Friday at his office in downtown Paducah. Detectives say Ward had been buying methamphetamine from multiple people, and he had 17 grams of meth at his business.

Ward was charged with first degree possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Ward was the commonwealth attorney for Calloway and Marshall counties. He stepped down from that office in 2008 after he was arrested on a DUI charge. He pleaded guilty to the charges in Graves and Marshall counties. Ward was charged with a third DUI in Murray in 2009.

Investigators also seized money as evidence. We do not know how much money was seized.