Police release name of Cape Girardeau shooting victim

Demetric Atchison was found shot to death in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on Thursday, May 11, 2017.

We are learning more Friday about the victim of a deadly shooting that happened in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on Thursday.

A man was found shot to death near 41 North Henderson Ave. in Cape Girardeau Thursday afternoon.

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad released the man's identity on Friday. Police say 41-year-old Demetric Atchison of Cape Girardeau is the man who was killed, and the major case squad's investigation continues.

