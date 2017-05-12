Gov. Bevin says multiple deaths from Hopkinsville plane crash

Photo courtesy: WHOP AM/FM HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) -
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin says multiple people died after a small plane crashed in Hopkinsville on Friday.
Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said the Beechcraft Bonanza crashed in Hopkinsville at about 12:30 p.m. on Friday. She said the wreckage is spread over a wide area.
Bevin issued a statement in a tweet saying, "We've received word of a multiple fatality plane crash in Hopkinsville," and asked for prayers for those affected.
Local officials were not immediately available to provide information on the number of people on board or their conditions.