Murray State's Croaker will be family's first college graduate

Murray State University will hold their commencement ceremony tomorrow morning. Graduation day will have a special significance for one Murray State basketball player.

Damarcus Croaker will walk across the stage Saturday at the CFSB Center and become the first member of his family to graduate from college. Graduating from college is an accomplishment for anybody. For Croaker, it’s a journey he’s excited to finally see come to an end.

"It was a big relief for me just to get all of it done, because I worked so hard like these four years of college," Croaker said. "Just to get it done is a blessing."

Some of Croaker's biggest collegiate moments came on the court at the CFSB Center, but when he becomes the first member of his immediate family to graduate from college, that may be the biggest moment of all.

"To go up there and get that degree, it'll be a blessing to get it because I know I worked hard for it," Croaker said. "I'm just waiting to see the smile on my mom's face when I get it."

"I'm personally also the first person in my family to graduate from college," Murray State Senior Associate AD Matt Kelly said. "So there was a commonality there when we would talk about his expectations, but also a little bit of the stress that comes with wanting to set that standard for his family."

That family includes Croaker's three-year-old son, who Croaker hopes he can set a lifetime example for tomorrow.

"He don’t necessarily have to go down my path," Croaker said. "I want his path to be different than mine. I want him to be better than me, as long as he goes to school and get his degree however he gets it. I just want him to get it. I want to be able to show him that I got my degree from college and he can also."

Croaker started his career at Texas before transferring to Murray State for the final two-and-a-half years of his college career. His college journey has been long and winding, but when he is holding his degree, the journey will have all been worth it.

Murray State’s commencement ceremony will begin Saturday at 9:00am at the CFSB Center.