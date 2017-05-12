Pay to park lot's fence leads to property battle

A pay to park service created to give people a place to park around the Coke Plant in Paducah is now the center of a lawsuit. It's not over the business itself, but the 25-foot alley it sits on.

The pay to park lot is operated at Argonaut Fitness at the intersection of 31st and Broadway streets. To operate it, the owner put posts, cables and signs on his property, cutting off the alley it sits on. The business' neighbors, the Knights of Columbus and Milam Cycle Shop, have filed a lawsuit asking for those barriers to be removed.

Argonaut Fitness owner Shawn Nevels stood just outside a fence on Friday, made of posts and cables he put up to run the pay to park lot. "My fence is in my property," Nevels said. He pointed out a surveyor's marks in the Knights of Columbus parking lot, showing it actually sits on city property. The marks show that the alley where he's built his new fence sits on his property.

"The Knights have knowingly placed encroachment on city property and city right of way and are now trying to acquiesce the use of my property," Nevels said.

The lawsuit the Knights of Columbus filed against Nevels says the alley had been open to the public for 50 years, making it a "public road" by law.

"Now there is no alley, and it causes a traffic jam about three to four times a day back here, so that's my biggest problem with it," said Milam Cycle Shop owner David Stewart.

Stewart runs the shop for used auto parts and says many of his customers have to use trailers to get the parts they need.

"If there's more than one trailer back here, then they have no place to go. They can't go this way out my building, and they used to go right here, but their equipment can't go through there," Stewart said.

The lawsuit asks that the barriers are removed, but Nevels says it's his property and he has the right to do what he wants with it.

We reached out to the city of Paducah, but a spokesperson did not want to comment because it's a legal matter. The case is ongoing, and a trial date has not been set.