Jury finds Brian Burns guilty of all charges in kidnapping attempt

Guilty on all three counts: That’s the verdict a jury delivered Friday in Saline County. Brian Burns — the Harrisburg doctor charged with trying to pay to have the Saline County State’s Attorney Mike Henshaw kidnapped — listened quietly with his head down in the courtroom.

The 12 jurors found Burns guilty of solicitation, conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping and attempted aggravated kidnapping Friday afternoon after deliberating for nearly two hours. The jury unanimously found him guilty of all counts beyond a reasonable doubt.

In testimony Thursday, Burns’ former cellmate in the Saline County Jail, Mark Stricklin, testified that he wore a wire multiple times in July, August and September of 2016 to record his and Burns’ conversations about having Mike Henshaw kidnapped. The audio recordings played in court included conversations about how much Burns would pay and what he wanted to have done to Henshaw to have the pending murder and other charges against him dropped. In their talks, Burns and Stricklin use the code phrase "roof job" to talk about having Henshaw kidnapped or "taken for a ride" until the charges against Burns would be dropped.

Stricklin testified he volunteered the information about Burns first to his attorney and then law enforcement, but was not looking for special treatment in his own case. Stricklin is awaiting trial in Saline County on a charge of predatory sexual abuse of a child.

Burns’ attorney, Bryan Drew, said Stricklin’s goal was to get Burns in trouble so he could get a deal in his own case. Stricklin denied that.

Matt Goetten, the special prosecutor appointed in the case, said no deals had been made with Stricklin in any way for his cooperation and testimony. Goetten was appointed from Springfield to prosecute the case on behalf of the Saline County State’s Attorney’s Office, because of the conflict of interest in the case involving Henshaw.

Henshaw passed away in March.

Friday morning, Detective David Blazier with the Saline County Sheriff’s Department testified before the jury, explaining that they had taped a wire to Stricklin and listened in on plans to have Henshaw kidnapped. Blazier testified that he posed as a hit man when Burns called about getting the roof job done that week.

Neither Goetten nor Drew had any statement after the jury’s verdict came down. Burns was handcuffed and taken back into custody, declining to say anything but a simple no about the verdict as he was taken back to jail.

The judge ordered Burns’ bail be revoked and a pre-sentence investigation be held. Burns will be sentenced July 25 at 1 p.m. in Saline County.

Burns is also charged with killing his estranged wife, Carla Burns, and burning the body to try and hide it. A trial date has not yet been set, but Burns will be back in court May 19 for a hearing in that case.