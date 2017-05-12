Clark inspires Mustang baseball team

If you attend McCracken County High School chances are you know Ben Clark.

Clark has Down syndrome, but his classmates know him as last year’s basketball homecoming king, the drummer in the band, and the manager for the baseball team.

"He loves to be at the games,” Bebe Phillips, Ben’s caretaker said. “He loves to be at practice. He loves to be with the kids."

Clark joined the baseball team last season.

“He loves to talk to people and he's got a bunch of different handshakes with people," McCracken County junior outfielder Rook Ellington said smiling.

"He must at least three times a day tell me how much he loves baseball," Phillips, who attends practice with Clark said.

"He's going to joke around. He's going to cheer for the team during the games. He's just a lot of fun,” McCracken County baseball coach Geno Miller said.

But most of the fun is after the games, when Clark gets his chance to hit on the field.

Last year at St. Mary Ben negotiated a deal with Miller to hit after the games, which he often does at home and occasionally on the road.

"Ever since then he knows when the game is getting closer to the end and he'll get his helmet and batting gloves and he's ready to go,” Miller said smiling.

“After the St. Mary game (this year) he got to hit and he told us to get in front of the camera and he put his arms around both of us and said, ‘Brothers,’” McCracken County senior outfielder Nathan Bynum said.

“That was a real special moment for me. I got a little emotional. I about teared up a bit.”

Added Miller: "I think Ben gives us a lot. I've had complements myself you know hey that's great letting him come out there, well I appreciate him coming out here because that's done a lot for me. It’s been Ben giving to these guys and to inspire them to do the best that they can do with the hand that they get dealt."

Clark is set to graduate Sunday May 21st from McCracken County High School.

Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.

Follow WPSD Sports on Twitter by clicking here.