Hopkinsville police searching for person of interest in deadly shooting investigation

Police say Sergio Del Angle may have information regarding a murder investigation in Hopkinsville.

The Hopkinsville Police Department says it wants your help finding the location of a man believed to have information regarding a deadly shooting that happened on Thursday.

Police say Sergio Del Angle is a person of interest in the case. Investigators believe he may have information about the shooting death of Kristofer Armstrong that happened on Kenwood Drive in Hopkinsville on Thursday, May 11.

If you know where Del Angle is, you can call the Hopkinsville Police Department at 270-890-1300.