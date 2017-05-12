Kentucky woman says credit union fired her because she's a lesbian

A Kentucky woman who worked for a credit union for 15 years has filed a lawsuit alleging she was fired and harassed because she is a lesbian.



The Courier-Journal reports Penelope Hudson's lawsuit was filed Friday in Jefferson County Circuit Court. She alleges when she worked at Park Community Credit Union's offices in Louisville and southern Indiana, she was told she looked "too butch" to deal with customers, was called "unprofessional" because she wore her hair short and was told by a supervisor she didn't believe in God because she is gay.



Hudson's lawsuit alleges she was fired last September even though she received a positive performance review not long before.



Credit union CEO Jim Spradlin said in a statement that the institution "vehemently denies the allegations" and will fight the case.

