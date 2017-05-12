Letter carriers hoping to Stamp out Hunger through food drive

Did you get one of these cards in your mailbox this week? It's an opportunity to fight hunger in your community, without going any farther than your mailbox.

Mail carriers left the cards as reminders for National Association of Letter Carriers' 2017 Stamp Out Hunger food drive this week. You can fill a bag of healthy, non-perishable food items, and leave it in your mail box for your carrier to pick up on Saturday, May 13.

The mail carriers will deliver your donations to local food banks near you, to help feed folks in need in your community.

You can click the photo of the card for a better look at the list of items asked for.

This year's food drive marks the 25th anniversary of the NALC's Stamp Out Hunger food drive.