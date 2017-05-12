New resort-style senior community a first for southern Illinois

The Landings at Reed Station Crossing will be southern Illinois' first resort-style senior living community.

The Landings at Reed Station Crossing is selling itself as an active community to seniors 55 and up.

"They wanted a place where people could come and enjoy their retirement. It's like a cruise ship docked on the east side of Carbondale," said spokeswoman Brittany Crumby.

The facility will provide an on-site restaurant, shuffleboard, putting green, theater, and fishing dock.

It also offers a memory care program. Joan Sherwood's father-in-law will benefit from it. Her in-laws will be moving from Missouri to live in the facility.She's glad to have them closer to home.

"My son is excited to fish with his grandpa, and there's a nice fish dock here right outside," said Sherwood.

The seniors will be able to choose their own floor plan and their living options. The options include independent or assisted living.

The project is scheduled to be complete on May 20.