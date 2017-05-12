Attorney: All charges dropped against 4th contractor charged in kickback case

All charges have been dropped against the final contractor accused in what investigators have called a kickback scheme in Fulton County, Kentucky.

Hearing for Jimmy Boyd was scheduled for Friday, but it was postponed.

Friday night, Boyd's attorney sent Local 6 paperwork regarding that motion to dismiss. The attorney says all charges against his client have been dropped.

The other three contractors charged in this case and former Jailer Ricky Parnell pleaded guilty to charges of fraud and conspiracy. Parnell used his influence as jailer to steal $175,000 and other items in the scheme.

