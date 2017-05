Wayne County's Tray Hardwick and Bradley Dunagan lead after the first day of the KHSAA Bass Fishing Tournament at Kentucky. Hardwick and Dunagan caught their limit for a total of 19 pounds and 14 ounces.

Marshall County's Tanner Martin and Gavin Grant are in 4th place after totaling 19 pounds and three ounces Friday.

For the rest of Friday's results, click here.