NTSB Confirms Two Killed In Christian County Plane Crash

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board confirm two people died in Friday's plane crash in rural Christian County, KY. The plane went down around 12:10 p.m. along Shurdan Creek Road.

Senior Air Safety Investigator Tim Monville held a news briefing around 11 o'clock this morning at the scene. WKDZ reports Monville says it's still early in the investigation and he has only conducted a brief inspection and investigation of the scene, but not a thorough inspection of the wreckage. Monville says the plane was headed from Davenport, Iowa, to Muscle Shoals, Alabama, when it crashed near Hopkinsville on Friday afternoon.

We do not yet know the identities of the victims or if they were from Iowa. Their bodies have been sent to the Medical Examiner's Office in Louisville, KY.

On Friday, we told you Vince Dixon discovered the crashed plane in a wooded area of his property. He was contacted by the Hopkinsville-Christian County Airport about a possible downed plane in the area of his property after air traffic controllers with Fort Campbell's Air Base lost contact with the pilot.

The FAA identifies the plane as a Beechcraft BE36. The small single-engine plane can seat six.



