838 People Compete In 2017 Lourdes Paducah Iron Mom Half Marath

838 people stepped across the start line bright and early this morning for the 7th annual Lourdes Paducah Iron Mom Half Marathon. The co-ed race started at 7 o'clock for individual runners and relay teams of two and four. The loop course began and finished next to the flood wall near Schultz Park.

The race route takes runners along Jefferson Street, through several neighborhoods in Paducah’s West End, through Stuart Nelson Park, the Greenway Trail, and Bob Noble Park, around Lang Park in the Fountain Avenue Neighborhood, beside galleries in Lower Town, and along Madison Street to the finish.

Proceeds from the event benefit Family Service Society, Inc. Last year's half marathon raised more than $46,000.

For complete results and times, click here.



