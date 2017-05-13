Interviews Begin For New FBI Director

President Donald Trump says "a fast decision" might be made on selecting a new FBI director, possibly by late next week. Trump leaves Friday for his first foreign trip as president. He tells reporters that it's possible an announcement on James Comey's replacement could come before then.



Several candidates for the job have been interviewed Saturday at Justice Department headquarters in Washington. The interviews are being conducted by Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein.



Among those being interviewed are Sen. John Cornyn of Texas and a federal judge from Virginia, Henry E. Hudson. Another candidate is the head of the FBI's office in Richmond, Virginia, Adam Lee. The acting FBI director, Andrew McCabe, and former Michigan congressman Mike Rogers also have interviewed for the position.