Holmes, Stanley share lead at Players Championship

J.B. Holmes escaped with bogey on his one big miss and scratched out a 2-under 70 in strong wind that gave him a share of the lead with Kyle Stanley going into the final round of The Players Championship.



Stanley overcame three bogeys in his opening four holes by playing bogey-free the rest of the way. He saved par from the back bunker on the 18th hole for a 72.



They were at 9-under 207, one shot clear of Louis Oosthuizen (73).



The way the TPC Sawgrass played Saturday, with a relentless wind and trouble at every turn, the final round has plenty of possibilities. That includes Ian Poulter, who only got into this tournament two weeks ago because of a clerical oversight and had the only bogey-free round.

