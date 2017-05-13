Muhlenberg County wins 3rd KHSAA State Bass Fishing Championship

The team of Taylor Harris and Braxton Beasley from Muhlenberg County brought in a final day total of 21 pounds, 14 ounces to win the 2017 KHSAA State Bass Fishing Championship.

Harris and Beasley finished with a two day total of 38 pounds, 10 ounces, which is a state record. It is also the 3rd state bass fishing championship for Muhlenberg County in the five year history of the tournament at Kentucky Dam Marina.

Click the link below for a full list of this years results:

http://khsaa.org/bassfishing/2017/state/stateresults.pdf

