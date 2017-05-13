Lane graduates from Murray State, fulfilling promise made to his mother

Former Murray State defensive lineman Austen Lane returned to Murray on Saturday to receive his degree.

Lane, who left Murray State in 2010, was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 5th round that year. It was because of his pursuit of playing professional football that led him to leave school a semester early. Before he made the decision, Lane made a promise to his mother that he would one day return to Murray State and finish his education and earn his degree.

"There were a couple of times where I had hoped he would go back," Austen's mother Julie Maher said. "Then he told me his was finishing up, and I was incredibly proud. He did it on his own, knowing that it was something that he promised me."

After Lane retired from professional football he began taking online classes, and after a year and a half he had earned enough credits to receive a degree in communications.

"She knew I wanted to play football as long as possible," Lane said. "She said that was OK, but you have to make sure you go back to college and finish up your degree. So the fact that I can share this moment with her is very special."

Not only was finishing his degree motivated by the promise he made to his mother, it was fueled by the desire to repay the school that took a chance on him when he was coming out of high school.

"They (Murray State) kind of took a chance on me, you would say," he said. "So I just wanted to show my appreciation because they took a chance on me and I wanted to show them that it paid off."

Since retiring from football, Lane has begun a career as an MMA fighter, recently turning pro. He won his first professional MMA fight winning in just 14 seconds.

