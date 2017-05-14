American Quilter's Society co-founder dies

American Quilter's Society (AQS) co-founder Bill Schroeder has passed away.

Milner & Orr Funeral Home confirmed Schroeder has died. They say funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Schroeder has been an active member of the antique and quilting community. He founded Collector Books and published book on various topics including glassware and pottery.

Bill and his wife, Meredith, co-founded AQS in 1984 then built the Museum of American Quilter's Society in Paducah in 1991. The museum was later designated as the National Quilt Museum in 2004. in 2016 the Conventional Center Corporation Board was changed the name of Paducah's Expo Center to the William and Meredith Schroeder Expo Center.