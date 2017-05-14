Remote controlled lawn mower helps disabled man gain independence

With the weather warming up, many of you are out mowing the lawn. For some, it can be a chore. For Joey Fletcher, a rare bone disease makes it impossible.

"A lot of people probably take it for granted that they can get out and mow the yard," says Joey. "It's kind of hard work, it's sweaty, no one really wants to do it but it's actually something I appreciate being able to do now."

Joey and his brother, Bobby Fletcher, spent several weeks building a battery-powered, remote controlled lawn mower. They used parts from an old power chair and bed frame to help make the design a reality.

"He was really tired of paying people to mow his yard, so he wanted to come up with a way to mow the yard himself," says Bobby.

Joey says the lawn mower is easy to use.

"It's just like playing a video game on one of the consoles or controlling any type of remote controlled vehicle," says Joey.

Joey says the lawn mower isn't complete just yet. He says he's working to get a camera and transmitter so he can mow the lawn from inside his home. In the future, Joey says he hopes to ass an attachment to cut weeds and plow snow.